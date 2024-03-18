Talented girls football team cycle from Blackpool to Beziers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team undertook the mammoth task on stationary bikes at B&Q, Whitehills Business Estate, on Saturday 16th March. All of the £1,300 raised will support the local families to pay for flights and accommodation.

The Schools District team is made up from the most talented Year 9 & 10 girls from schools across the Blackpool Fylde & Wyre District. The players represent schools across the borough including LSA, Hodgson, Garstang, AKS and Montgomery and compete in the Lancashire and the North West Schools Distict Leagues. They are currently undefeated this season and are expected to win both prestigious leagues.

Commenting on the challenge, Coach James Sinnett, said: “This is a very special squad of girls and the talent within the team is outstanding. Competing in France against other European teams is a fantastic opportunity but the costs of flights and accommodation during the current cost-of-living crisis has put a strain on the families involved. We hope that by cycling 1,000 miles we can raise some much-needed funds to support the girls in their quest to claim another title.

District U15 footballers, Lilly Taylor, Bea Connell, Matilda Freeland & Olivia Daniels

"A huge thank you to B&Q Blackpool for supporting our cause and letting us do this in-store, and also to Ride UK for lending us the bikes."

Captain of the team, Daisy Burgess from LSA, said: “I’m very excited to play in France and for us to compete against teams from different European countries. It feels like a big opportunity for us.”