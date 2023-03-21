News you can trust since 1873
Supercomputer predicts how Blackpool's battle for survival will unfold with Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City after fellow relegation candidates Wigan Athletic are docked three points

Blackpool went from one extreme to the other in their battle to beat the drop in the Championship.

By Dan Black
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Seasiders were unable to back up their scintillating 6-1 win over QPR at Bloomfield Road after being comprehensively beaten by Coventry City on their own patch.

Jerry Yates had levelled for the hosts when scoring his 11th league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot with 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

However, despite cancelling out Ben Sheaf’s opener, the Sky Blues restored their lead on the stroke of half-time when Curtis Nelson put the ball into his own net.

Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden then wrapped up the points for the Sky Blues after the break.

It means the Tangerines, who have won just twice in 21 fixtures, have got it all to do if they are to save their season and stave off relegation to League One.

Mick McCarthy’s men are four points adrift of safety and have just eight games remaining to rein in the likes of Cardiff City, Rotherham United and free-falling QPR.

Blackpool kick things off with a Lancashire derby against rivals Preston North End at Deepdale on April Fool’s Day, as the season recommences following the international break.

They also face the Bluebirds and fellow relegation-candidates Wigan Athletic — who were hit with a three-point deduction on Monday — in two of the three games that follow next month.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look. Have a scroll through our gallery to see their forecast.

Blackpool's Jerry Yates celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Tuesday 14th March 2023 - Blackpool v Queens Park Rangers - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

1. Blackpool's Jerry Yates celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Tuesday 14th March 2023 - Blackpool v Queens Park Rangers - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Blackpool's Jerry Yates celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Tuesday 14th March 2023 - Blackpool v Queens Park Rangers - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Current Points: 83. Projected Points: 100. Predicted Goal Difference: +52. Probability of promotion: >99%. Probability of winning the title: 99%.

2. 1. Burnley

Current Points: 83. Projected Points: 100. Predicted Goal Difference: +52. Probability of promotion: >99%. Probability of winning the title: 99%. Photo: George Wood

Current Points: 70. Projected Points: 85. Predicted Goal Difference: +29. Chance of finishing 2nd: 71%. Chance of reaching play-offs: 28%. Probability of promotion: 78%.

3. 2. Sheffield United

Current Points: 70. Projected Points: 85. Predicted Goal Difference: +29. Chance of finishing 2nd: 71%. Chance of reaching play-offs: 28%. Probability of promotion: 78%. Photo: Jan Kruger

Current Points: 67. Projected Points: 81. Predicted Goal Difference: +31. Chance of finishing 2nd: 22%. Chance of reaching play-offs: 76%. Probability of promotion: 45%.

4. 3. Middlesbrough

Current Points: 67. Projected Points: 81. Predicted Goal Difference: +31. Chance of finishing 2nd: 22%. Chance of reaching play-offs: 76%. Probability of promotion: 45%. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Wigan AthleticBlackpoolJerry YatesHuddersfield TownCardiff CityQPRCoventry CityPreston North End