Blackpool hope to top off a good week with a win against a play-off rival in Stevenage as the pair clash at the Lamex Stadium in the EFL League One.

Deadline Day has just passed both clubs with the Seasiders bringing in two new players whilst Stevenage didn't make any signings. Reece Hannam was allowed to leave Broadhall Way on a free transfer but no one came in.

Neil Critchley was busy as both Dan Sassi and George Byers arrived from Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Sassi joined on a permanent deal from Lancashire rivals Burnley whilst Byers is on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season. Byers is regarded as a player that could immediately make an impact and could make his debut whereas Sassi might have to stick it out with the development team before establishing himself as a first-team player.

Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan arrived just before deadline day and he was at Shrewsbury Town for the first part of the 2023/24 campaign. In his pre-match press conference, Critchley did hint that perhaps he'd have to get up to speed with things and so he might not be thrown straight in to the deep end after a long injury lay-off.

As for those who won't be involved, Owen Dale was allowed to leave the club and he signed for promotion rivals Oxford United, whilst Tashan Oakley-Boothe left a few days prior. In total, five new players came in and nine were allowed to leave the club. The best piece of business was retaining the services of Jordan Rhodes, who remained at the club despite Huddersfield Town having an option to recall him from his season-long loan deal.

Blackpool were in action in midweek against Bolton Wanderers and defeated them on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. Four players were missing in total. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Jordan Rhodes - doubt Struggling with a rib injury he sustained against Charlton Athletic. He was subbed off at half-time last week and didn't play on Tuesday.

Neil Critchley said on February 2: "Jordan Rhodes is still struggling from last Saturday coming off, he's desperate to be involved and we'll take a late call on him."

Ben Thompson - doubt He was part of the warm-ups last week but wasn't in the match-day squad.

Albie Morgan - doubt Took a whack in the first-half against Charlton but played on. Didn't feature against Bolton in midweek.

Albie Morgan - doubt Neil Critchley said on February 2: ""Albie Morgan didn't play on Tuesday because he was struggling but hopefully he will be okay."