Stephen Crainey says draw was the least Fleetwood deserved at Wimbledon after 'outstanding' effort

But the hosts hit back with two second-half goals to leave struggling Town on the verge of a sixth loss in seven league fixtures.

Thankfully for Crainey’s side, Callum Johnson’s header salvaged a point with just six minutes remaining.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ged Garner (left) celebrates his opening goal for Fleetwood at Wimbledon with Shayden Morris

“I thought the lads were outstanding in the match,” praised Crainey, put in charge following the sacking of Simon Grayson on Wednesday.

“Going 1-0 up I thought we were comfortable at half-time, but credit to Wimbledon because they put us under a little bit of pressure and got a couple of goals.

“But I thought we got our just rewards. We deserved at least a point if not three points, to be honest.

“The way we finished the game in the last 10 minutes and stoppage time, I thought we looked strong fitness-wise as well.

"But the character and the commitment that the lads showed, I’ll take that every day.”

“I just asked them to give me intensity, off the ball and on the ball, and I think they did that today.

“They are a bit disappointed that we’ve not won the game but if you don’t win the game, you make sure you don’t lose it and that’s what we did today.

“There was real desire and determination from the group today, which was really pleasing.

"I want the group to take that moving forward, not just in the games but to implement that in training.”