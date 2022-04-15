Stephen Crainey: I have enough options for hectic Fleetwood run-in

So says head coach Stephen Crainey, whose side face five games in 16 days to stay above the relegation trapdoor, starting at home to Oxford United this afternoon.

Their luck with injuries shows no sign of improving, though Crainey hopes the hamstring problem which saw striker Ged Garner stretchered off last Saturday will not end his season.

Stephen Crainey says he has the personnel to keep Fleetwood up

Crainey told The Gazette he will need to make changes with so many fixtures to squeeze in this month, though the Scot is convinced he has the personnel to do it.

The Town boss, whose side enter the Easter weekend above the bottom four on goal difference, said: “Of course we’ll need options and I’ll need to rotate the squad. It will be a tough period and one that will define the season.

“Every game is vital and we’ll need everyone in the group. Every game is a cup final and we need to be at it from here on.

“We are all really positive and we need to be for the rest of these games. I believe this squad is good enough and I’ll pick a team I think can hurt Oxford. We want to win games but we’re under no illusions and we will be ready.”