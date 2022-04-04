Having gone 13 games without a win, leaving them a point clear of the League One relegation zone, Town claimed a first victory since January with a 3-1 defeat of bottom club Crewe Alexandra.

Crainey’s players were backed by a 244-strong travelling support as victory extended their advantage over the bottom four to two points with at least one game in hand on the teams below them.

Town are back in action tomorrow night when they welcome Lincoln City to Highbury for a rearranged game: the first of three in a row on home soil with Accrington Stanley and Oxford United to follow.

Shayden Morris and Toto Nsiala applaud the Fleetwood Town fans who travelled to Crewe Alexandra

Home form is going to be huge in Town’s survival bid with five of their remaining seven games at Highbury.

“We rolled our sleeves up in the second half and got the result,” Crainey said.

“The turnout from the fans was excellent. If I’m honest did I expect that many? Probably not, but they turned out in their droves and every credit to them.

“The team talk at half-time was to continue doing what we were doing and more of the same would bring us goals and we’ve done that.

“The fans really drove us on and they played a massive part in getting the result.