Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood on a high after ending year at low point

So says head coach Stephen Crainey as Town look forward to visiting Charlton Athletic this weekend buoyed by back-to-back 1-0 wins.

The progress made during the Scot’s first month in charged juddered to a halt with Boxing Day’s 3-0 home defeat by the Shrews.

Stephen Crainey celebrates Fleetwood's victory which knocked Rotherham off the top of League One

Covid in the camp then forced Crainey and co to dwell on that result for 12 days before returning to action, but they have responded superbly with League One victories over the teams at the bottom (Doncaster Rovers) and top (Rotherham United) of the table on the last two Saturdays.

Asked if Highbury had its buzz back after knocking the Millers off the summit, Crainey said: “Yes, but I thought the fans got us over the line. They were absolutely outstanding, especially in the second half, when we were under a wee bit of pressure.

“They stuck with us and we repaid the faith they showed by getting the goal at the end (Anthony Pilkington’s stoppage-time winner).

“We matched them up and just went toe to toe. We started 4-3-3, then went 3-5-2 and I thought it helped us.

“The Shrewsbury game on Boxing Day was a real off-day for everyone, I’m not going to lie. And with the intensity I’m asking them to train and play at, it looked like it hit them all on the one day. Usually you’ll get two or three players off it but that was a collective.

“But the way they have responded has been absolutely outstanding. I’m delighted with the group now and hopefully that continues moving forward.”

That group has been boosted by the signing of defenders Zak Jules and Toto Nsiala, the latter setting up Pilkington’s winner with a header back across goal.

Crainey added: “Zak is not only good aerially but he can play good football as well. He gives us that balance on the left side with his left foot. He’s a good addition and it’s good competition.

“Pilks gambled (on Nsiala winning the header for the goal) and showed great endeavour. That’s what I want from the whole group and that’s what they give me every day.

“Rotherham will win loads and loads of games and it won’t surprise me if they are up there at the end of the season. We’ve done the double over them but it’s still only three points and we focus on Charlton now.