Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood fans will feel ten feet tall after fightback against Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle were easing their way into the play-off spots at 3-1 ahead in the 89th minute at Highbury on Tuesday.

But late, late goals from Ellis Harrison and Anthony Pilkington earned the Cod Army an unlikely but precious point to lift them two points clear of the League One relegation zone.

Anthony Pilkington scores Fleetwood's last-gasp equaliser

“A lot of teams would have thrown the towel in at 3-1,” admitted Crainey.

“They rolled their sleeves up and still believed they could get something out of it, and that’s what we did. “It’s one of those nights where it feels like a win.

“To be standing on the touchline 3-1 down, I’m thinking, ‘How has that happened?’

“But in the last 10 or 15 minutes, the desire they showed to get something out of the game was outstanding.

“That’s what they’ve been showing every game for me and long may that continue. It takes you a long way in football.”

Juke Jephcott put the visitors ahead with his ninth goal of the season after 20 minutes.

But the Cod Army levelled proceedings four minutes later, when Paddy Lane fired home a 20-yard strike.

Skipper Joe Edwards restored Argyle’s lead just after the break, then Niall Ennis doubled it with 15 minutes left.

But Harrison gave the hosts a glimmer of hope in the 89th minute and Pilkington rescued a welcome point with his stoppage-time header.

Crainey, who saw Zak Jules head against the post at 2-1 down, had mixed emotions at the final whistle and believed Fleetwood deserved all three points.

He added: “I’m happy and disappointed at the same time because with our performance from the first minute to the last, I genuinely thought we deserved to win the game.

“The way the game’s panned out I’m absolutely delighted to get the point.

“Overall I was pleased with the performance. I thought we were the better team in the game and it’s the least we deserved.

“It would have been tough to come away with nothing. “The fans will go home feeling 10 feet tall after that.

“I praised the players in the changing room for their attitude and digging in right till the end.

“They believed they could get something and they did that.”

But the signs are positive for the hosts, who can take that momentum into Saturday’s home clash with Cambridge United, who have won three league games on the bounce.

Scot Crainey stressed: “If we can find a bit of composure when we get into the final third, then we can punish teams. We can still be a real force in this division.”