Stephen Crainey confirms four Covid cases at Fleetwood Town

Town also have a raft of injuries, while Wigan called off their Boxing Day game at Crewe Alexandra because of a Covid outbreak at the club.

As of last night there was no indication that tomorrow’s DW Stadium clash would be called off and Wigan made every effort to fulfil Sunday’s fixture at Crewe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid cases have added to an injury list which has reached double-figures for Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey

It is understood that Wigan are very keen for the game to go ahead, having lost second place yesterday to Sunderland, who overcame Doncaster Rovers 3-0.

However, there have to be doubts over the 7.45pm fixture given the speed at which the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been spreading.

Matches in all divisions up and down the country have fallen victim to the virus.

Six of Sunday’s 10 League One games were postponed and two of tomorrow’s 10 had already been called off last night.

Town’s 3-0 home defeat to Shrewsbury Town was one of only nine EFL fixtures to go ahead on Boxing Day out of a scheduled 32.

Town head coach Stephen Crainey hopes another game tomorrow will give his side an early opportunity to make amends for the Shrews defeat, which halted Fleetwood’s three-match unbeaten run.

Speaking after the game, the Scot could only hope for the best as he looks forward to facing his former club.

Crainey said: “We just need to get updates from the medical team. We report in tomorrow morning and start preparing for the Wigan game.

“Until further notice we are preparing for the game to be on. It’s not nice but every club is in the same boat.

“You need to take it hour by hour rather than day by day at the moment because things change every hour, so we’ll report tomorrow.

“But with four Covid cases ourselves as well as longer-term injuries it’s disappointing. But that’s not just Fleetwood Town – that’s the majority of teams around the country.”