Stephen Crainey and Joe Garner ready for next Fleetwood test at Wigan

Town were three goals up at Pompey on Saturday before the home side came back to draw 3-3.

Next up for the Cod Army is promotion-chasing Wigan (7.45pm) with Crainey’s players still only two points clear of the League One drop zone and 14 games left.

After Saturday's visit to Portsmouth, Stephen Crainey believes Fleetwood face a similar test at Wigan

After the Portsmouth game, Crainey said: “We have a point on the board, we’ll dust ourselves down and go again at Wigan on Tuesday.

“There’s something we can learn from as well coming to places like this. Wigan’s going to be the same on Tuesday.

“I’m really pleased with the group but we really needed to see that game through.

“Now we’ll get rested up and get a game plan for Wigan.

“I don’t think there’s much in League One, I keep saying that in most of my interviews.

“If we go to Wigan and play the way we can, I’m sure we can get something out of the game.

“It will be a difficult game at Wigan because they are flying high at the top but we are a good young side, so we’re really looking forward to that game.”

One man in particular who is familiar with tonight’s opposition is Town striker Joe Garner.

In his two-and-a-half season with Wigan, Garner scored 17 times in the Championship and League One before moving to Cyprus and joining APOEL – from whom he moved to Fleetwood.

Wigan are the second in a run of four tough games for Town, all against sides chasing at least a play-off place.

Garner welcomes that challenge, adding: “It’s a massive game, we’ve got some great games coming up.

“They’re the games you want to play in, especially the young players.

“You want to go to these big clubs and pick up points and play really well. I’m sure that’s what we’ll do.

“We can only control what happens on the pitch on a Saturday or Tuesday.

“We’ll work hard during the week. The gaffer will have us set up how he thinks is best for us to win the game and that’s all we can do.

“We’ll go out there and give it our best. We were a little bit down after the game but we’ve spoken about it and we move on to Tuesday.