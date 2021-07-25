St Johnstone 0 Fleetwood Town 0: Goalless draw concludes Town's pre-season training camp

Both sides created opportunities to find the net on Saturday, the home side seeing Chris Kane thwarted by James Hill.

Shortly afterwards, Town won a free-kick with Jordan Rossiter intercepting the attempted clearance before seeing his shot blocked.

Rossiter then combined with Jay Matete and Harrison Biggins to find Max Clark, whose cross was sent wide by Ged Garner.

Jay Matete was among the starters for Fleetwood Town at St Johnstone

St Johnstone came close to opening the scoring midway through the half when they were awarded a free-kick 20 yards from goal.

David Wotherspoon’s effort hit the side-netting of Alex Cairns’ goal, even if a few supporters thought it had beaten the keeper.

Three minutes later and Wotherspoon dispossessed Matete before firing high and wide from distance.

Liam Craig saw an effort blocked by the Town defence, while Biggins had a shot deflected behind before the first half drew to a close.

The second period began slowly, though the hosts did see substitute Murray Davidson’s attempt easily held by Cairns.

Another replacement, Michael O’Halloran, saw his cross blocked by Tom Clarke before play switched to the other end.

This time, Biggins’ attempted through ball for Max McMillan was overhit slightly and collected by keeper Zander Clark.

Then, after Town had made a number of changes late on, they had one last chance to open the scoring.

Paddy Lane worked his way down the left-hand side before crossing into the box but McMillan couldn’t quite make contact with the ball.

St Johnstone: Clark, Brown (Rooney 65), Devine, McCart, Kerr, Gordon, Kane (Davidson 46), Wotherspoon (Ballantyne 46), Bryson (O’Halloran 46), Hendry (Northcott 80), Craig (McCann 46). Subs not used: Parish, Denham, Muller, Moreland.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns (Crellin 79), Halliday (Morris 64), Clarke (Boyle 79), McMillan, Rossiter (Teale 79), Holgate (Johnston 79), Garner (Baggley 79), Matete (Lane 79), Hill (Conn-Clarke 79), Biggins (Thiam 79), Clark (Andrew 64). Sub not used: Wright (GK).