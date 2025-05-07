St Annes School Girls football team return to Wembley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Heyhouses girls' football team return to Wembley on June 1st to represent AFC Fylde in the National League Trust U11 final v Southend Utd. They have achieved the, seemingly, impossibe feat of consecutive Wembley appearances following a flawless run of tournaments over the last 5 months. This year's journey started in November when they won the Fylde District tournament and were honoured to be asked to represent AFC Fylde in the North West round of the National League Trust competition, to be held in Liverpool.

They were dominant in this tournament, with brilliant attacking play and a flurry of goals throughout the day from Clara Brown, Lottie Webster, Violet Sinclair and Khloe Laycock, winning the final 3-0 and not conceding a single goal in the tournament, thanks to the ever dependable defensive force of Mia Birtles, Robyn Tasker, Heidi Elmore and Allana Livesey.

This secured their place in the North of England finals in York. Again they stamped their authority on the competition, winning all their group games and the semi final without conceding a goal, to set up a closely fought final against a talented Hartlepool team, who had pushed them the hardest in the group stage.

Trophy Winners

With the stakes so high and the potential reward of Wembley almost within reach, a slightly nervous display resulted in a 0-0 score-line even after extra time had been played. The girls looked to be heading out but composure and nerves of steel from Lottie Webster, Allana Livesey and Heidi Elmore as well as a crucial save from Mia Birtles secured the victory. It was an emotional end to a fantastic day of football and the girls have truly earned the right to defend the title that they won at Wembley last year.

Incredibly, before they head to the capital in June, they compete in the Pokemon Primary Schools U11 National finals at Stoke City, having been crowned Lancashire champions back in January and then North of England champions at the Liverpool FC academy earlier in the spring. The event in Stoke sees them take on the best 8 primary school teams in England.

All of the girls also play for local grassroots Clubs CN Sports FC and St Annes FC

CN Sports FC Chairman and Coach Chris Nay Said

The winning Team

" I have had the prvallage to coach this set of girls both in School and at CN Sports, A big shout to all the coaches that work with the girls currently. Its great to see so many girls now playing football and this team shows what oppourtunities are available Its an incredable achivement and we wish them all the best from everyone at CN Sports FC"

All the best in both competitions girls we are all behind you