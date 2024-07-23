St Annes crush relegation rivals by huge 218 runs
They enjoyed a huge 218-run win although they remain a sizeable 36 points behind 10th-placed Settle.
The hosts batted first and posted a huge 298-4 with Yohan de Silva hitting a brilliant unbeaten 151. His knock included 20 fours and two sixes. Nathan Armstrong hit 66 and Lukman Vahaluwala contributed 46. Aneeq Hassan took 3-52.
Vahaluwala, Joe Hayton and De Silva then took three wickets apiece as Euxton folded to 80 all out.
Blackpool’s match against Leyland at Stanley Park was ultimately abandoned with the home side’s reply cut short by the weather at 48-1.
The visitors had earlier batted first and posted 161-8 off their allotted 50 overs.
Skipper Karl Cross top scored with 49 while Matthew Grindley took 3-56.
It was a similar story at Broadwater as leaders Fleetwood were put under the cosh by Fulwood & Broughton.
The visitors batted first and accumulated 2015 all out with Ben Rosbottom hitting a superb 84, including seven fours and three sixes, while Simon Kerrigan scored 31. James Amor took 5-46. In reply, Fleetwood were reduced to 31-3 when the rains came.
Preston also gained maximum points as they battled to a 19-run win, denting Thornton Cleveleys’ Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title hopes at West Cliff.
Tahir Iqbal struck five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 46 as the home side closed on 173-9. Cameron Chisholm took 3-26.
A brilliant spell of 3-6 by Idris Jan swung the match in Preston’s favour after Chisholm and Joshua Rolinson struck 44 and 36 respectively. Imran Patel also chipped in with three wickets.
It was a day to remember for Great Eccleston as they enjoyed a superb 10-wicket home victory over leaders Barrow, although the weather played a part.
Jack Singleton top scored with 62 as the visitors posted 226-6. The weather left Great Ecc with a revised target of 104 off 22 overs. They achieved the mark off the final ball with openers Will Thistlethwaite (49 not out) and Matt Moat (30 not out) in fine form.
Kirkham & Wesham lost by four wickets to Netherfield in Division One A, but Fylde defeated Garstang seconds.
In the Liverpool Competition, Lytham were six-wicket victors over Old Xaverians at Church Road.
The visitors posted 174 all out with Daniel Harrison (45) top scoring. Anthony Mulligan took 3-13 while Ryan Norris returned figures of 4-42.
In reply, the hosts eased to victory thanks to Matthew Taaffe’s unbeaten 75 while Myles Child contributed 40.