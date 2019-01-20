Squires Gate 4 Abbey Hey 1: Dean's double as Gate seal first win of year

Dean Ing scored twice as Gate collected their first points of 2019 against the premier division’s bottom club.

After back-to-back defeats by Hallmark Security League leaders City of Liverpool, Andy Clarkson’s side eased back to winning ways with three first-half goals.

Gate stamped their authority on the game early at the Brian Addison Stadium, though an offside flag denied the returning Ing an early opener from Adam Sumner’s deep cross.

But the hosts were in front after 11 minutes, when Ryan Charnley’s cross from the byline was met by striker Riccardo Egidi for his fifth goal of the season.

Ing went close again on 20 minutes, when his rising drive clipped the bar.

But he did double the lead four minutes later, heading a precise James Boyd cross beyond the keeper.

Boyd recorded another assist for the third goal two minutes before half-time, this time teeing up Ric Seear for a tap-in with another pinpoint cross.

Gate carried on as they left off with a fourth three minutes after the break.

Boyd was again the provider, laying the ball into the path of midfielder Ing, who drove his second low into the bottom corner.

Gate were forced into a goal-line clearance before an offside flag came to their rescue, but the home defence was mostly able to cruise through the second half untested by a Manchester side who had won two of their previous three games.

However, Gate were denied a rare clean sheet when a defensive error two minutes from time enabled the unmarked Owen Whitehead to head in at the back post.

Even so, 10th-placed Gate will be confident of embarking on another good run with their next three games at home.

Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Rossall, Bamba, Sumner, Staunton-Turner, Charnley, Ing, Boyd, Seear, Egidi; subs: Reader, Riley, Salthouse, Clarkson, Burgess.