Squires Gate 0 Winsford United 2: Bottom club inflict Gate's third successive defeat

Gate suffered a third successive defeat, this time against a Winsford side who started the game bottom of the Hallmark Security League premier division.

The visitors jumped out of the relegation zone as two Nathan Cotterell goals in five first-half minutes sealed Winsford’s first away win of the season.

Gate welcomed back defenders Dan Gray and Ben Reader while handing Mututu Chilufya a first start.

The visitors started the brighter and took the lead after 18 minutes, winger Cotterell finding the back of the net from outside the area.

Cotterell’s second was less extravagant, though he had plenty of time to control the ball at the back post before poking back Ben Fletcher.

Midfielder Joey Mullen took aim for Gate from outside the box on the half-hour but his effort was turned around the post by the keeper.

The returning Gray whipped in a cross from a quick free-kick but nobody in blue could get s touch.

Gate looked much better after some choice words from manager Andy Clarkson at half-time.

Dean Ing came close when he met Ryan Riley’s cross with a lovely header but the keeper was equal to it . Gate created several chances but again struggled to convert them.

The loss leaves Gate in 14th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to leaders City of Liverpool in the Macron Cup.

Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Reader, Rossall, Richards, Ing, Booth, Riley, Tutu, Egidi, Mullen. Subs: Seear, Charnley, Bamba, Dawson.

