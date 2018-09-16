Match report: Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 0 Squires Gate 2

Squires Gate progressed into the next round of the FA Vase with a 2-0 win over Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Manager Andy Clarkson brought Seydou Bamba and Joey Mullen into the side that was looking to get back to winning ways after losing the last two games.

Gate went close after just two minutes as Ryan Charnley struck the crossbar from a free-kick before Brett Dawson then fired over.

Mullen found Dean Ing in the box after 17 minutes but the towering midfielder’s shot was saved.

Mullen then had a chance of his own in a big opportunity for Gate.

Ric Seear found Charnley, who in turn, set up Mullen only for the midfielder’s low shot to be saved.

Gate eventually made their dominance pay just before half-time.

Captain Matty Kay picked up a loose ball and played in Dawson, who made no mistake to slot the ball past the onrushing keeper to see Gate a goal to the good at half-time.

Dawson came close to doubling his tally early in the second half but the home keeper did well to save well.

The home side came close to levelling the game when they got in behind Gate and had a three-on-one opportunity, only for Ben Fletcher to easily save the resulting shot.

They came forward again soon after as they started to try to keep the ball but Fletcher was again up to the task with a good save.

At the other end, Gate had the ball in the net for a second time, but the referee’s assistant ruled the goal out for offside.

As the game went on the home side looked to push for an equaliser and, while looking for a last minute equaliser, they saw Gate score a second.

Dawson found Seear on the halfway line and he took the ball in his stride before rolling it into the empty net.

Gate will find out who they face in the first round on Monday afternoon.

Squires Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Rossall, Bamba, Mullen, Kay, Ing, Charnley, Sumner, Seear, Dawson. Subs: Squires, Reader, Riley.