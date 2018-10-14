Match report: Squires Gate 2 Sandbach United 1

Squires Gate progressed into the next round of the FA Vase with a 2-1 win against Sandbach United on Saturday.

Despite all the heavy rain, the playing surface was in great condition with both sides starting brightly.

It was the visitors who took the lead after 19 minutes as the the ball was not cleared by the home defence and Josh Lane gave Ben Fletcher no chance from the edge of the area.

Unlike in recent games, the home side responded immediately and were level a minute later as Ric Seear converted Ryan Riley’s cross.

Both teams continued to play good football but neither could find a second goal to take the lead before the half-time break.

The home side started the second half well but it was Sandbach who had an early chance when James Kirby was sent through one-on-one with Fletcher, who saved with his legs.

It was the home side’s turn next when, from a corner, Joe Booth headed straight at the keeper.

Both teams started making substitutions and it was the visitors who adapted to the changes quickest.

They came close to adding a second goal when the ball was drilled across the area without any player getting the finishing touch.

The miss seemed to ignite Gate and they started to create some chances of their own.

With the crowd expecting another 30 minutes of football, up stepped Gate sub Brett Dawson to score the winner late in injury time and book their place in the next round with the draw on the FA’s website at 1pm on Monday.

Gate are next in action on Monday evening when they travel to Whitchurch Alport.

Squires Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Thorpe, Rossall, Riley, Ing, Booth, Charnley, Sumner, Thomas, Seear. Subs: Mullen, Bamba, Reader, Dawson, Egidi.