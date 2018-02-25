Match report: Congleton Town 0 Squires Gate 1

Squires Gate picked up their fourth away win of the season with a 1-0 victory against Congleton Town.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Manager Andy Clarkson welcomed back Gary Pett into the starting 11 while Joey Mullen moved the the bench, where he was joined by Ryan Charnley and Jordan O’Mahoney, both of whom were unavailable last week.

The home side had the first chance of the game and should have done better on 11 minutes when Liam Moran found the ball at his feet but dragged his shot wide.

Congleton again came forward minutes later but, on this occasion, Emini Adegbenro couldn’t finish off the move.

Gate had chances at the other end when Max Rothwell and Scott Harries linked up well.

Firstly, Rothwell found Harries from a short freekick but the latter’s turn and shot was blocked

They next linked up five minutes later when keeper Daniel Eccles pulled off a superb save to deny Rothwell.

Scott Harries found Rothwell, and from the edge of the box, the midfielder struck a low shot but the keeper did well to push the ball wide.

Adegbenro had another good chance for the home side as the Bears countered from a Gate free-kick but he was unable to find a way past Ben Fletcher.

A similar situation at the other end saw Ryan Riley denied as Eccles just managed to tip the ball round the post as the first half ended goalless.

Gate almost broke the deadlock with some clever play as a quickly-taken free-kick found Dean Ing, who could not find a way past Eccles.

Ing had another chance two minutes later when he met Rothwell’s free-kick but headed past the post.

At the other end, Liam Moran headed wide and Thomas Morris fired a free-kick over the bar.

Congleton keeper Eccles again did brilliantly to deny Gate in the 72nd minute, pushing Harries’ shot wide after he had beaten three men.

The winner came in the 80th minute with two of Gate’s subs combining for the only goal.

Harries sent a free-kick to the back post, O’Mahoney headed it back into Charnley’s path and he struck the ball home through a crowded box.

Gate boss Clarkson, who was also celebrating his birthday, said: “All 16 players played their part, we told the subs to be ready throughout the game and they certainly stuck to that.”