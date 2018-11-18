Bootle 3 Squires Gate 5: Seear double fires visitors to victory

Squires Gate showed incredible spirit to come back from 3-1 down at half-time to beat Bootle 5-3 on Saturday.

Gate took the lead in the game but were pegged back three times in the first half by the home side.

Andy Clarkson welcomed back Dan Gray, Adam Sumner, Ben Reader and Ric Seear into the side after Tuesday night’s draw at Burscough.

His players took the lead four minutes into the game when Ryan Riley’s corner found Seear, who headed past Ryan Jones.

It didn’t take long for Bootle to equalise though – and in some style – with Steve Jones unleashing a superb strike into the top corner, leaving Ben Fletcher with no chance.

Bootle came close to doubling their lead in the 12th minute but Gate had Gray to thank for a timely clearance.

Gate keeper Ben Fletcher made a low save but Bootle took the lead with another fine finish, this time from Steven Hoy’s first-time effort.

The third goal was a disappointing one from Gate’s perspective as Connor Millington had too much time and space to fire past the unsighted Fletcher.

Gate should have grabbed a goal back before the break but Dean Ing’s header looped onto the bar and went over as they trailed 3-1.

They came out in the second half, looking to improve, and instantly did so as Riccardo Egidi held off his man before slotting past the keeper.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute when Seear was brought down by the last man, Daniel Murphy, who was shown a red card.

Sumner came close to equalising for Gate on the hour when his free-kick towards the back post was inches from hitting the net.

However, they were on level terms five minutes later when James Boyd was pulled back inside the area and rolled the subsequent penalty past the keeper.

With all the momentum in their favour, Gate went ahead when substitute Ryan Charnley’s cross looped over the keeper at the back post and found the net.

A fifth goal then came when Seear was in the right place at the right time to tap home after Ing had closed down the keeper and won the ball back.

It could have been 5-4 when, minutes later, Reader’s handball gave the home side a penalty which Fletcher duly saved.

The referee, though, spotted encroachment and gave Bootle a second chance – only for Fletcher to save again.

Then, for the second game running, Bootle were shown a second red card after Elliot Nevitt’s high tackle on Joe Booth.

Gate are next in action on Saturday with a trip to Runcorn Town.

Squires Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Reader, Bamba, Sumner, Booth, Ing, Boyd, Riley, Seear, Egidi. Subs: Clarkson, Mullen, Charnley, Wyers-Roebuck.