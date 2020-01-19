Squires Gate 3 Skelmersdale United 1: Second-half goals give Gate three points

Squires Gate returned to winning ways on Saturday against Skelmersdale United.

Manager Luke Evans made three changes to the side that drew with Whitchurch Alport last weekend.

He welcomed back Gary Pett and Ryan Riley into the starting line-up, while Luke Holden passed a fitness test to make the bench.

It was the visitors who had the ball in the back of the net first after 10 minutes through Richard Brodie, only to be flagged offside.

A minute later, Dean Ing held off a defender and played the ball back to James Boyd, who shot over from just outside the box.

Soon afterwards Ing was involved again when he gave Gate the lead on 19 minutes, lifting Pett’s flick over the onrushing keeper.

Boosted by the goal, Gate saw Ing have a shot blocked for a corner from which Josh Westwood had a header saved.

The visitors levelled in the 28th minute as Gate failed to clear and a scramble ended with Ben Stanton poking the ball home.

Riley sent a free-kick into the wall and Pett volleyed over as the first half ended level.

Gate went close at the start of the second half when the visiting keeper spilled Pett’s effort but Gate retook the lead on 54 minutes.

Westwood saw a header come back off the bar and Cameron Gourley converted the rebound for his first goal for the club.

Gate went further ahead in the 72nd minute when Jake Higham was brought down inside the area and Boyd calmly slotted home the penalty.

Despite some late Skelmersdale pressure, Gate defended well to claim victory ahead of their next game on Saturday when they travel to Ashton Athletic.

Squires Gate: Gidley, Dodd, Westwood, Gourley, Higham, Riley, Turner, Farnworth, Boyd, Ing, Pett. Subs: Garrett, Johanson, Iley, Holden, Pollard.