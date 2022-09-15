Squires Gate 3 Barnoldswick 0: Boss Evans' milestone marked in style

Evans made three changes to the side which beat Ashton Athletic and Gate took the lead on 14 minutes.

Harrison Webster’s inswinging corner found Josh Westwood at the back post and he headed past keeper Jordan Gidley.

Josh Westwood scored his third goal of the season in Squires Gate's win over Barnoldswick Picture: IAN MOORE

Gidley twice denied Nathan Cliffe and saved again from debutant Harrison Kay before Gary Pett came agonisingly close to connecting with a ball across goal as the half ended at 1-0.

Gate came within inches of doubling their lead eight minutes into the second half, when Pett found space superbly before shooting against the woodwork.

Both sides had chances as James Boyd collected Cliffe’s cross but shot wide.

The end-to-end action continued until Gate wrapped up victory with two goals in stoppage time.

Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid got in behind the defence and squared a perfect pass for Cliffe to slot his eighth of the season.

Cliffe was denied another as he tried to round Gidley but the ball fell for James Boyd to score from just inside the area despite three defenders on the line.

The win lifted Gate above Barlick to ninth spot in the NW Counties premier division ahead of Saturday's trip to leaders Vauxhall Motors.