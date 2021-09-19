Squires Gate 2 Pontefract Collieries 3: Gallant Gate denied slice of FA Cup history

Manager Luke Evans made four changes to the side beaten at Skelmersdale United in the league on Tuesday, recalling Ryan Riley, Josh Westwood, Sope Awe and Dean Ing.

The visitors from the North Counties East competition started strongly, with a long throw causing havoc in the Gate defence before a volley on goal was deflected away for a corner.

Dean Ing opens the scoring for Gate Picture: IAN MOORE

Gate weathered the early storm and took the lead on 10 minutes with Ing’s fourth goal in the FA Cup this season.

Awe did brilliantly down the right to hold off his man and find Ing, who made no mistake from inside the box.

Ing went close to a second just three minutes later, firing just wide from the edge of the area.

Pontefract hit the post from close range, while at the other end an acrobatic effort from Jacob Ridings flew narrowly wide.

The visitors equalised on 18 minutes, when a cross to the back post was headed in by Scott Smith.

Gate went close to regaining the lead when Ing headed just wide from James Boyd’s cross.

A minute later, Ing linked up well with Awe only for his shot to go over the bar.

Evans’ men went close again on 40 minutes, when Josh Pollard’s cross vaded the goalkeeper but Boyd could only hit the side-netting from a tight angle.

Gate were made to pay for their missed changes as the visitors took the lead right on half-time, Ely Hey bundling home a cross to make it 2-1.

The second half developed into a battle in the middle and a strong challenge saw striker Awe leave the field on the hour, replaced by Kieran Feeney.

Feeney had the chance to make an instant impact when a ball into the box was misjudged by the defence. The ball sat up for Feeney on the half-volley but he fired just over the bar.

The visitors began to take control in midfield and a free-kick was headed wide on 80 minutes.

Ponte did grab their third a minute later, when Derry Robson’s strike from the edge of the area was deflected past keeper Mike Hale.

Gate battled to get back into the game as Ing’s effort was diverted for a corner and two dangerous crosses by Pollard needed only a touch.

Boyd buried a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time but Gate couldn’t force an equaliser despite throwing men forward in the final seconds.

Their FA Cup journey having ended, Gate return to North West Counties League action at home to Avro on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Gate: Hale, Ridings, Riley, Abankwah, Bartram, Westwood(C), Pollard, Webster, Awe, Ing, Boyd; Subs: Burgess, Garrett, Rogers, Feeney, Iley, Welsh, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid