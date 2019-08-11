Squires Gate 1 West Didsbury and Chorlton 2: Gate fall at the FA Cup’s first hurdle

Squires Gate exited the FA Cup at the first time of asking after a 2-1 defeat against a spirited West Didsbury and Chorlton side.

Gate welcomed back Dean Ing and Mututu Chilufya to the side after Tuesday night’s defeat to Burscough.

The highlight of a rather tense, even first half came the way of Gate who had two golden chances to open the scoring.

Both fell to Luke Noble within minutes of each other but the striker was denied both times in one-on-ones.

The visitors’ only chance in a goalless first half fell to Ash Woods after he picked up on a loose pass but fired over the bar.

West Didsbury and Chorlton almost took the lead on 52 minutes after a Gate mistake.

The ball was given away in defence with West captain Kristian Holt picking up possession.

He drove forward down the line before crossing to the back post but Matthew Boland put the ball wide.

Gate looked to get into the second half and had two good chances to test the visiting keeper.

However, on both occasions, there was a lack of quality with two free-kicks going out of play.

West were more clinical in the second half and took their chances.

They opened the scoring on 78 minutes when defender Chris Middleton headed in a free-kick from Matty Boland.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the last five minutes of the game.

Not wanting to sit back on the one-goal lead, Lee Grimshaw doubled West’s advantage when he latched onto a through ball from Lee Gavin to fire past Josh Woods.

Gate did get a goal back right at the death when Riccardo Egidi headed in but that came too late in the game to mount a comeback.

Gate move back to league action on Saturday when Andy Clarkson’s men travel to Winsford United.

Squires Gate: Woods, Mullen, Morris, Westwood, Higham, Turner, Ing, Boyd, Egidi, Chilufya, Noble. Subs: Pennington, Dodd, Morris, Rossall, Pollard.