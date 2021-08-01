Squires Gate 0 Lower Breck 1: Promoted visitors inflict first-day defeat on Gate

The match started quietly as new goalkeeper Mike Hale made a routine save inside two minutes but there was little action to speak of for the next 20.

This enabled Hale’s fellow new arrivals Isaac Abankwah and Nathan Bartram to acclimatise in the Gate defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Webster is sent flying in an aerial duel

Ryan Riley had Gate’s first effort of the game on 22 minutes, volleying wide after a great chest-down from Dean Ing.

Gate were keeping the ball well but struggling to create much in front of goal.

Dangerous crosses from Riley and James Boyd both went without a vital touch as the sides went into the break level.

The second half started fairly quietly too, with the visitors having the first effort on 48 minutes – a fierce strike from the edge of the box which flew just over the experienced Hale’s bar.

Just as Gate introduced Kieran Feeney for Jack Iley, the visitors won a penalty, conceded by Gate captain Josh Westwood.

John McGrath stepped up and beat Hale emphatically despite the keeper going the right way.

Another new recruit, midfielder Max Rogers, was introduced for his debut on 70 minutes, replacing Jake Higham, but Gate still struggled to used the ball to great effect.

The visitors had half-chances to extend their lead towards the end of the match, with Westwood producing an excellent double block and Hale called upon to make a couple more straightforward stops.

Gate’s first away match of the season on Tuesday takes them to Barnoldswick Town, who beat Runcorn Town 2-1 in their opener.

Gate: Hale, Riley, Higham, Abankwah, Bartram, Westwood (C), Pollard, Webster, Iley ,Ing, Boyd; Subs:Welsh, Rogers, Burgess, Feeney, Garrett