Sprits remain high at Fleetwood Town despite poor League One form

Spirits remain high at Fleetwood Town despite their trying form according to head coach Stephen Crainey.
The Cod Army have lost three of their last four league games, drawing the other having been three goals to the good.
Prior to that run however, Fleetwood had drawn four in a row and despite their lack of points of late they have remained above the relegation zone.
Crainey's men have benefited from sides below them being unable to pick up points.
Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Morecambe and AFC Wimbledon are the sides below Fleetwood and between them they have won three of their last 20 games combined.
Doncaster, who are the lowest placed of the four teams, are still just four points behind Fleetwood though and so are not out of reach.
Crainey is backing his players to stand up to the challenge they face to stay in League One.
He said: "They are a great set of lads and they come in with a smile on their face every day. We just need to dust ourselves down and go again at Sunderland"We’re frustrated with the injuries we have, yeah, but by no means are we going to use them for excuses about our results.“We need men who want to stand up and fight. I’m sure I’ll get that because they’re a great group.“I’m looking forward to the final 12 games of the season, hopefully we can get a few wins under our belt.“The players give me their all every day – and that’s what we’re going to need from now until the end of the season.”