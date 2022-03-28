Sprits remain high at Fleetwood Town despite poor League One form

The Cod Army have lost three of their last four league games, drawing the other having been three goals to the good.

Prior to that run however, Fleetwood had drawn four in a row and despite their lack of points of late they have remained above the relegation zone.

Crainey's men have benefited from sides below them being unable to pick up points.

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey during Fleetwood's loss to Ipswich Town.

Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Morecambe and AFC Wimbledon are the sides below Fleetwood and between them they have won three of their last 20 games combined.

Doncaster, who are the lowest placed of the four teams, are still just four points behind Fleetwood though and so are not out of reach.

Crainey is backing his players to stand up to the challenge they face to stay in League One.