Solihull Moors 0 AFC Fylde 1: Danny Philliskirk’s early goal sets up another Wembley trip for the Coasters

Danny Philliskirk’s second-minute goal gave AFC Fylde a second trip to Wembley in a season as they claimed their place in next weekend’s National League play-off final.

The Coasters made one change from their midweek win against Harrogate Town, with Alex Reid replacing Nick Haughton.

It was the hosts who had the first chance in the opening minute as Darren Carter’s dipping effort was tipped over by Jay Lynch.

A minute later though and it was the Coasters who took the lead.

Andy Bond controlled Luke Burke’s cross with Philliskirk striking a wonderful first-time shot past Ryan Boot.

It was almost 2-0 when Dan Bradley’s deep cross to Danny Rowe was sent back across goal with Philliskirk and Reid unable to turn it home.

Lynch made a fantastic low save from Danny Wright to preserve the lead for the Coasters, who also saw Bradley’s deflected shot strike the post before being cleared.

Reid wasted an opportunity from Bradley’s backheel, while at the other end, Carter’s free-kick was headed wide by Liam Daly as the Coasters held onto their lead at half-time.

Jamey Osbourne went close for the home side early in the second half with a low effort which Lynch saw wide.

However, they were lucky to still have 11 men on the field when Reid went to head the ball, only to be caught in the head by a high challenge from Daly, who was cautioned.

A succession of corners kept the Coasters under immense pressure but they had Lynch to thank for a terrific point-blank save to deny Daly’s header.

That prompted a change by Dave Challinor with Haughton coming on to replace Bradley, who had run himself into the ground.

The Solihull attack was relentless, with Nathan Blissett and Terry Hawkridge coming on to try and help the hosts draw level.

Wright saw his header veer wide but, as the game headed towards a conclusion, six additional minutes were added as a result of Reid’s treatment.

With two of these gone, Osbourne was bought down 20 yards from goal and stepped up to try and level it.

His free-kick was nearly perfect, but on this occasion, it glanced the outside of the post and went behind.

The Coasters suffered further aerial bombardment, but held firm to keep out the Moors with an EFL place only 90 minutes away.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Williams, Reckord, Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osbourne, Carter (Hawkridge 84), Yussuf (Blissett 81), Wright, Vaughan (Hylton 55). Subs not used: Carline, Sbarra.

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Bond, Croasdale, Rowe, Philliskirk, Burke, Bradley (Haughton 71), Reid. Subs not used: Griffiths (GK), Hardy, Crawford, Odusina.

Referee: David Rock.

Attendance: 3,681.