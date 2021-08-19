Simon Grayson targets experienced signings for Fleetwood Town before window closes

A youthful Town squad is having to learn together fast this season – they have lost all four games in League One and the Carabao Cup – and head coach Grayson would like to add some experience to the ranks in the next 12 days.

The Town boss said: "I'm pretty sure we'll get a couple more players in before the window shuts.

Simon Grayson wants some older heads to help guide his youthful Fleetwood squad

"We are working hard and things are going on behind the scenes. I'd be surprised and disappointed if we don't get anybody because Andy (Pilley, chairman) has said there's an opportunity to do it.

"I know which ones we want, and hopefully we can get them into the football club and they will help us and improve us."

And Grayson makes no secret of the sort of players on his wanted list. He expained: "You are always wanting people who know the game. I'm looking for a little more experience in the group in general because we probably only have Tom (Clark), Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) and Danny Andrew who are experienced.

"The younger lads are 21 or 22 but they are good lads to work with generally, a genuine bunch, but we'll keep working and moving forward."

Grayson was speaking after Tuesday's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, whose matchwinner was Lee Gregory, a seasoned striker who made over 200 league appearances for Millwall and has joined the Owls from Stoke City. He clinched the points for the Owls on his full debut this week.

Grayson admits such a signing may well be beyond Fleetwood, whose focus will continue to be on bringing young talent through.

He added: "The best players who are available at this level cost you a lot of money.

"They have signed Gregory and we can't compete with that but we have young players we are developing.

"Teams that have been near the bottom previously have found their way back into the division and had successful seasons.

"And as much as it hurts us to have lost three games and have no points, we've played really well and are not that far away from being a really good team and really competitive."