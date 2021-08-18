Simon Grayson says goal is for hungry Fleetwood side to compete

Tuesday night's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday was Town's fourth in succession this season in league and cup.

The Town head coach will be well aware that his former club Blackpool made a disappointing start to last season but went on to win promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Grayson greets Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara at Sheffield Wednesday

And Grayson was wary of spelling out targets when asked about his ambitions for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Fleetwood boss said: “We want to be really competitive and that is the players’ mindset as well.

“A lot of clubs will have different expectations: some of the big teams have to get promoted.

“We want to be competitive, develop the younger players and make sure we have a successful season, whatever that results in.

“Blackpool built their success last year on solid foundations, with goalscorers and threats. They managed games really well last year.

“We’ve got to learn from our experiences so far this season but our players are hungry.”

Two who fit into that category are young loanee forwards Ryan Edmondson and Callum Morton (left).

Grayson added: “Both of them are young, hungry and mobile.

“Ryan has been the most affected by the Covid situation over the summer because he’s had to self-isolate twice, so he was a long way down in terms of where he wants to be in game fitness and sharpness.

“Callum has had a mixed bag of a pre-season but he is lively, he runs at people and will be a big asset for the football club.

“They are both good footballers and good types.”