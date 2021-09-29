Simon Grayson on Fleetwood goal feast at MK Dons: Spirit's great but I'd settle for a 1-0

Grayson once again praised his side’s character after the entertaining 3-3 draw in League One.

But he will be bitterly disappointed his Cod Army said had to salvage a point at the end after leading twice in the first half.

Dan Batty celebrates his late Fleetwood equaliser at MK Dons

Ged Garner twice put the visitors ahead at Stadium MK but Scott Twine’s stunning treble left Town on the brink of a frustrating defeat.

But Dan Batty opened his account for the club at the perfect time, with just two minutes remaining, to ensure Fleetwood travelled back with a point.

Head coach Grayson admitted: “At the backend you go 3-2 down to three absolutely stunning goals to be fair - it’s some hat-trick.

“But we showed character again to get something out of it.

“Someone’s said that all of our points have come from losing positions, so that speaks volumes about the character and the spirit of the dressing room.

“We don’t give up and we have quality too. We asked questions of a really good team.

“We had to be disciplined and compact, and everything we worked on in the build-up was really good.

“We’ve had a lot of tough games recently. We’ve been on a good run and got a lot of belief and a lot of quality, which will hopefully stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

Fleetwood are unbeaten in their last seven, in all competitions, after losing their first four.

However, they have slipped to 20th in the League One table after drawing their last three, coming from behind to draw each of those three games, in which they have scored and conceded seven goals.

And Grayson added: “As a manager you’d like to have a 1-0 sometimes."