Simon Grayson on FA Cup exit: Fleetwood should have made more of first half

In what was an extremely competitive opening 45 minutes in blustery conditions at Highbury, Town took an early lead when Joe Garner pounced on a howler from keeper Ben Garratt.

However, the Brewers soon evened it up when Joe Powell cracked home smartly from 20 yards and Daniel Jebbison fired the winner as conditions worsened in the second half.

Shayden Morris looked a threat when Fleetwood were on top in the first half, says Simon Grayson

Head coach Grayson said: “We’re obviously disappointed because we wanted to have a good cup run and we wanted to get back to winning ways after the defeat on Tuesday (to Wigan Athletic in League One).

“I thought we were better than Burton in the first half.

“We looked like we could create chances, and Paddy (Lane) and Shayden (Morris) looked a real threat.

“We got that early goal, which was great, but to then concede so quickly after that was disappointing.

“We’re giving away too many opportunities, and too much time and space to the opposition.