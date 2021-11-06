Simon Grayson: I'll select a Fleetwood side that can win FA Cup tie against Burton

The postponement of next Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers because of international call-ups means third-bottom Fleetwood can’t do anything about their League One plight until Morecambe visit Highbury in a fortnight.

However, Town face two home games before then as this afternoon’s FA Cup first-round clash with Burton Albion is followed by a Papa John’s Trophy group decider with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Shayden Morris is a possible starter for Fleetwood against Burton in the FA Cup

Head coach Grayson will consider changes for this afternoon’s rematch with the Brewers, who won the league game at Highbury 1-0 just 18 days ago, but reiterated that his side will not be weaker for any alterations.

Grayson said: “It’s the next game and we’ve lost the last one, so we want to get back to winning ways whether it’s a league or cup game.

“And we want to be in the second round of the FA Cup. It’s a magical competition and we want to do well in it.

“We have players coming back to match fitness and that will influence my decision. Anthony Pilkington played last Saturday but it was too much of a risk playing him again in midweek, and we have Shayden Morris who has made two substitute appearances and is making good, steady progress.

“You have to bear in mind this is the third game in a week and the other two were really demanding games, so it’s about making sure you select players who are 100 per cent fit.

“There might be different players selected who give us something different but it won’t be a team of Under-23s.

“There will be players who will want to do enough to be in the team to face Morecambe.”

Grayson pointed out that it was Doncaster’s decision to postpone next weekend’s game, though Town would have been entitled to call it off too given their international call-ups.”

And although Fleetwood must now wait to turn the corner in the league, Grayson is convinced they can do so.

“I sound like a broken recorn when I keep saying we are not a million miles away,” he said. “But we’ve been really competitive against the top teams in this league and have only lost games by one goal.

“We had a great performance against Crewe, were really good at Ipswich and showed great desire to draw with Wycome. And against Wigan, the top team in the division, we gave them a really good game and led 2-0. We have to be positive.”