Simon Grayson has healthy squad for Huddersfield Town visit to Fleetwood in Covid-hit pre-season

The Championship Terriers will be welcomed to Highbury (7pm kick off) as the first of two Yorkshire clubs visiting Fleetwood this week.

Grayson’s former club will be followed by another of his previous employers, Leeds United, on Friday.

Simon Grayson hopes to get his squad's Covid concerns out of the the way during pre-season

Cod Army fans can pay on the day to support their side at Highbury for the first time since the goalless draw with Blackpool on March 7 2020.

Town were hampered slightly by Covid-19 earlier in pre-season, limiting the involvement of a couple of new signings.

Brad Halliday and Ryan Edmondson have been absent due to Covid and isolating respectively, while midfielder Callum Camps has also tested positive for the virus.

Head coach Grayson explained: “Campsy was one who suffered from Covid, as well as his shoulder, but he’s fine now.

“Brad Halliday was another one who was eased back into training and has been in full training.

“Ryan Edmondson was fine because he was just having to isolate for being in contact with Brad Halliday. So far so good in that respect.

“You only have to look across the footballing world to see how much teams have been affected by losing players due to Covid.

“If it’s going to happen, it might as well happen in pre-season.

“It’s not ideal because this is the opportunity for players to get their base training and to integrate with the group.

“Going into the season they will be missing valuable game time but you just have to run with it.

“We won’t be the only club who have suffered with the pandemic because you look up and down all the time and there are clubs who are in the same boat.”