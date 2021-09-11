Simon Grayson: Fleetwood Town face one of the division's leading lights in Rotherham United

Town travel to the New York Stadium (3pm), unbeaten in their last three league and cup games.

They meet a Rotherham side which has spent the last few years alternating between the Championship and League One.

Grayson said: “When you look at Rotherham, they have been a yo-yo club between there (the Championship) and League One.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: PRiME Media Images Limited

“Probably not good enough in the Championship for whatever reason – it’s not easy to play in the Championship – then being one of the best teams in League One because they keep getting promoted again.

“Paul Warne (Rotherham boss) puts teams together that are tough to beat – strong, powerful, energetic – and ask questions of you.

“They have strikers who are a handful and you have to match their energy, their desire and hunger, but you’ve also got to play your own game as well.

“Whenever you beat a side who are favourites and were in the Championship last year, it’s a feather in your cap if you put on a performance.

“We’re certainly respectful of Rotherham and what they have done over a number of years, but we have to concentrate on what we need to do.

“We’re going there with a lot of belief that we can get a result.”

Today’s game will be Town’s first league match in a fortnight after international call-ups saw the postponement of last weekend’s scheduled game with Wigan Athletic.

That allowed Grayson to give his men a little time off.

He said: “From last Tuesday when we played Leicester, we were off on the Wednesday, had a decent session on the Thursday and had the Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

“From Monday it has been all about the preparation for Rotherham; all the work we needed to do about them and about us, what makes us tick and what makes us win games.

“There have been a few new players coming in but we haven’t done six players on deadline day that don’t know what they’re doing.

“It’s one or two that have integrated and know their roles and responsibilities anyway because they’re used to playing in that position.

“If they’re apprehensive about certain situations, it’s given us the chance this week to nail down some finer points.”