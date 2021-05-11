Simon Grayson excited over busy summer at Fleetwood Town

Town saw out their season with a 3-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road, Wes Burns scoring the consolation.

When Grayson took over at the end of January, Town looked to be slipping towards the relegation zone and were nine points clear of danger.

Simon Grayson looks forward to a hardworking but rewarding summer at Fleetwood Town

They ended 13 points clear and with one of the best defensive records in the division, despite finishing only 15th.

Grayson said: “For large parts of the season since I’ve come in we’ve been good. We’ve been difficult to play against.

“We’ve beaten Doncaster and quite a few teams who have been in and amongst it.

“The first port of call when I came in was to make sure we steadied the ship and got away from the lower reaches.

“A new group starts again next year and that’s the same for every football club up and down the country. We’ll be no different, with new players coming in as well.”

Plenty of ins and outs are expected at Highbury this summer as the head coach looks to build a side to push for the play-offs.

Grayson is looking forward to the recruitment challenge and said: “I’m excited for what’s going to be happening over the summer but it’s hard work. I’ve learned that if you have targets in mind, you are not going to get every one for many reasons – financial restrictions, southern-based players not wanting to come north and players not wanting to be away from their family.

“You have many different reasons but it’s a big summer for clubs up and down the country because of the impact of the pandemic.”