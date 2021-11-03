Shayden Morris: Reception from Fleetwood fans filled me with confidence

The teenage winger was inspired by the rapturous applause as he came off the bench for his first appearance in two months, and within five minutes Morris had equalised for Fleetwood in the 3-3 thriller against Wycombe Wanderers.

Morris’ second goal of the season crowned a dream day and left him determined to score more.

Shayden Morris warms up ahead of Tuesday's Highbury clash with Wigan Athletic

He said: “I’m buzzing with that one. I wasn’t expecting that sort of reception when I came on.

“It’s been tough on the sidelines and up in the stands watching the games, so to come back and do that straight away was a great feeling.

“The fans cheering my name is something I’ve dreamed of and the reception was an amazing feeling.

“And that gives me confidence when I get the ball, knowing the players are behind me and the fans are too. So I thought I can do anything with the ball.

“The first time I got the ball I got a cross in, so second time I thought I’d just go for it and it came off. I was so happy with that one.

“Watching is so tough, so being out there is the best feeling ever.”

Saturday’s game was only the 11th EFL appearance for the Town academy graduate, who made his league debut in January.

Head coach Simon Grayson said Fleetwood had missed the Londoner, describing him as “on fire” at the start of the season.

And Morris had been planning for his comeback match since sustaining a foot injury at the end of August.

He added: “I know that I can score goals from the wing as well as getting the assists, so I just go for it.

“Obviously I can do it in training but I want to do it out there.

“While you are out (injured) you get so many thoughts about what you want to do when you are back, so when I got the ball I already knew what I wanted to do because I’ve thought about it so many times.”

The only disappointment for the former Southend United youth player was that Town could not go on to grab a winner, though he admitted the draw felt like a victory after battling back from 3-1 down against the Chairboys.

Morris said: “We didn’t get the three points but we’re happy. You could see the celebration, it felt like we’d won.”