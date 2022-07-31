Scott Brown wants Fleetwood to smarten up after Port Vale defeat

The Cod Army led early on through Dan Batty’s sixth-minute effort.

But the tide was well and truly turned by half-time thanks to a quick-fire two-minute double to condemn the former Celtic skipper to defeat on the opening day of the League One campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown at Port Vale

Defender Nathan Smith levelled on the half-hour mark before centre-back partner Connor Hall gave the newly-promoted Valiants the lead.

Town struggled on the road last term and the travelling fans had hoped for a change of fortunes this time around. However, defeat at Vale Park means Fleetwood have won just one of their last 12 away league games.

“It’s a hard one to take,” reflected Brown. “Any defeat is, especially when you go 1-0 up away from home.

“We’ve got to be smarter as well because it’s two set-plays that we’ve lost within five minutes of each other.

“Momentum is key at that point. They score one and then score again.

“We’ve got to be a little bit cuter with what we do and understanding it’s not just your man you have to cover – you’ve got to be switched on as well.

"There are going to be blocks, there are going to be mis-timed headers.”