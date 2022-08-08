Scott Brown hails Fleetwood Town's 'incredible' win over Plymouth Argyle

Seven days after losing at Port Vale, the Cod Army’s players gave Brown a first win as head coach after battling back for a 2-1 victory.

Town trailed when Toto Nsiala felled Bali Mumba inside the area, leaving Ryan Hardie to beat Jay Lynch from the spot.

Dan Batty levelled with his second goal in as many games before substitute Joe Garner netted a late winner.

Dan Batty continued his goalscoring run at the weekend Picture: Adam Gee

“I’m so proud to be the manager of this club but to get the three points like we did today, it’s incredible,” said Brown afterwards.

“I know the lads have got that work rate in them to keep going – they’ve shown me that throughout pre-season.

“I was a little disappointed to lose at Port Vale last week, especially with the second-half performance: we didn’t keep the ball enough and got a bit scared.

“Today was a totally different performance, though. The work rate for the whole 90 minutes was exceptional and we deserved to get the result,

“This will help the team’s morale so much. We had to repel so much from Plymouth late on.

“They were putting ball after ball into the box, but we defended magnificently. That’s what I want to see here. We want to press teams here.

“We’re so happy we’ve got the three points, and now we can look forward to Tuesday in the cup (Carabao Cup tie against Wigan Athletic) with confidence.