Runcorn Town 1 Squires Gate 1: Start thrills Mills but visitors are pegged back

Evans made four changes in his bid to bounce back from the narrow North West County League defeat by Northwich Victoria, with Isaac Abankwah, Max Rogers and new signings Alec McLachlan and Prince Yelegon all coming into the starting line-up.

And they made the perfect start as Gate took the lead after only four minutes.

Joel Mills scored his first goal for Gate at Runcorn Picture: IAN MOORE

They pressed well to win the ball high up and Jack Iley flicked it into the path of Mills, who slotted calmly past the goalkeeper.

The visitors continued their strong start as Abankwah did well to break down the right and pick out Rogers but the winger couldn’t connect cleanly on the volley.

Runcorn tested new Gate keeper McLachlan for the first time on 12 minutes but the tame effort was easily dealt with.

Evans’ men came close to a second goal on 17 minutes, when a corner by Ryan Riley eventually reached Alex Welsh, whose powerful header was punched off the line by the off-balance Runcorn keeper.

Chances began to dry up for the rest of the half, though Rogers did see a volley blocked on the edge of the box.

The hosts had a good chance to equalise just three minutes into the second half, when a free-kick was only parried by McLachlan and the shot on the rebound was sliced well off-target.

Jacob Ridings replaced the injured Abankwah and Gate threatened for the first time in the second half on 56 minutes, when Mills threaded a pass through to the lively Yelegon but his well-struck effort flew just wide from a tight angle.

Welsh showed great awareness at the other end to make a vital interception on 64 minutes, then Mills was denied his second when a shot from the left was well held. This chance was set up by Rogers, who was then replaced by Sope Awe.

Runcorn grabbed an equaliser on 76 minutes, when Regan Ruben cut inside from the left. His powerful effort was spilled by McLachlan and Joseph Holt reacted first to fire in off the bar from close range.

Encouraged by their equaliser, the hosts shot off-target from another break but Gate went close to a winner themselves.

Mills’ long throw resulted in a scramble and the ball was only half-cleared to Riley, whose shot was deflected inches wide from the edge of the box.

Runcorn threatened too as the game headed towards 90 minutes, though Chris Webster and Josh Westwood both made vital blocks.

Gate had the last chance in stoppage-time, when Riley’s wicked free-kick from the left curled just wide of the far post without the vital touch.

The Blackpool side remain 17th in the premier division and Runcorn second-bottom after honours ended even.

Gate: McLachlan, Abankwah, Rogers, Gray, Welsh, Westwood (C), Riley, Webster, Iley, Mills, Yelegon; Subs: Wyers-Roebuck, Ridings, Burgess, Awe