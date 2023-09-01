Rob Apter: Blackpool youngster makes the move to Tranmere Rovers on a short-term loan
Blackpool youngster Rob Apter has joined Tranmere Rovers on a short-term loan.
The 20-year-old will remain with the League Two side until January, as part of a move which sees him return to the club where he first came through as an academy player
Apter has previously enjoyed loan spells with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United.
His last appearance for the Seasiders came from the bench in the 5-0 defeat to Wolves in the EFL Cup.