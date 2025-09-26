Promotion candidates Blues and Tigers involved in a titanic tussle

Thornton Cleveleys Tigers Under-10s on the attack

Lytham Junior Blues and Thornton Cleveleys Tigers are two Under-10 teams promoted for the new Blackpool and District Youth League season and both have begun the campaign well at their new level.

And they avoided the worst of the weekend weather for their third match of 2025/26 to provide us with an exciting Gazette match of the week.

Blues manager Dale Ritchie said: “We've carried on from last season and could get promoted again at Christmas. We've played some of the teams in the top league in tournaments and matched them.

“We have a squad of 11 playing good football with a winning mentality, and we just want to keep progressing.”

Lytham Junior Blues Under-10s look to break forward

Tigers manager Anthony Barry was pleased with his side on a difficult day for football and explained: “It was a good game in tough conditions. It was torrential the day before and got really bad later in the day, but it was a good workout for the team and a good experience for them.

“We are going well after promotion. We remain competitive at this level and we are a team on the up getting better.”

Dale has developed his side from under-sevens, whereas Anthony only took charge of the Tigers at the end of last season.

Dale added: “Half of the players have been here from the start, though we started with a few playing a year up who have since left. Now we have lads at the right age.”

Thornton Cleveleys Tigers

Anthony is enjoying his first full season at the helm and added: “It gives me some good father-son time but it's good to do something for all the lads and help them to develop on and off the pitch. Results are not the focus – it's about team bonding and creating a team mentality.”

Both sides nominated two players of the match, Zac and Oscar sharing the Blues' award.

Oscar as full of energy, while Zac has been a standout player in recent weeks. The parents' choice for the Tigers was Barnaby, who has been named captain for this phase of the season, while the manager's choice was unsung hero Logan.