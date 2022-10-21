Who will Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe pick for huge Lancashire Derby clash with Blackpool?

For some players it will be disappointment, for others it will be jubilation as they get the chance to play in a famous old fixture between their club and their nearest and fiercest rivals.
But who will Ryan Lowe pick for the game at Bloomfield Road?
1. Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe takes a seat in the dug out Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Huddersfield Town v Preston North End - Tuesday 18th October 2022 - Kirklees Stadium - Huddersfield World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe takes a seat in the dug out.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. AM: Alan Browne
In such a big game it would be surprising to not see the skipper come back in, Alan Browne knows what this fixture means to everyone and having been sent off in it last season, he'll want to put things right.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. CB: Greg Cunningham
After scoring the winning goal in midweek, and considering his fine form, Greg Cunningham is likely to continue but may be moved a little wider.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. ST: Emil Riis
PNE's best goal threat and a man who says he's back after a difficult start to the season, they need Emil Riis to be up for the scrap on Saturday.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd