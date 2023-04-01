Brad Potts opened the scoring in the first half as he smashed the ball into the far corner from the right side of the box, with Ben Whiteman doubling North End’s advantage before half time with a free kick.

Tom Cannon made it three for the Lilywhites six minutes into the second half before Jerry Yates grabbed a consolation with just a couple of minutes of the game to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was redemption for North End, who were beaten in the reverse fixture, and Lowe was proud of everyone involved. Blackpool’s struggles in the Championship continue and Lowe felt he knew what he’d get out of the Seasiders.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates at the final whistle

“I'm just proud of the group and the staff and everyone,” he said. “I think when you put those performances in in derbies and it warrants three points it's always pleasing.

"That was our aim, to get after them, be on the front foot, tackle, desire, energy and commitment to get three points and we've done that. An early goal is something we've been wanting for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Pottsy was fantastic in taking his goal, later on in the second half he was a little bit more cautious. They made three subs, changed it and put a natural winger out there to try and get at him hence why we changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The game plan, the lads took it to fruition. We knew what Blackpool were going to do, they're fighting for their lives to get about teams and get the ball to the top end of the pitch.

"They have some decent players but we knew we had to deal with all that and if we did we could score some goals and create some opportunities. I think Tom Cannon's goal on the counter attack was fantastic.”

Although all three of PNE’s goals were taken by the home side, how they went in did not matter to their manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe was pleased to see their attacking play pay off but insists it’s something he sees regularly from his men, although it paid off in PR1 on Saturday.

He said: “The goals are goals, the quality is nice when you look at them all being attacking goals. We worked it down one side and Pottsy is in position down the other side and smashes it across goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other one is a great free kick from Whiteman and the third one is a proper counter attack goal. We opened them up and it was a great finish, a disguised one that rolled into the corner.