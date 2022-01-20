Thursday’s transfer stories from Preston North End and Blackpool’s Championship rivals: Blackburn want Aberdeen winger, Sheffield United ace on Burnley’s radar

Bolton Wanderers could capitalise on Derby County’s problems by beating them to the signing of Tyrese Owen. The player was due to go on trial at Pride Park but it was cancelled (Football Insider)

Jaden Philogene-Bidace is set for a loan switch to Stoke City after the Championship side won the race to sign the Aston Villa’s winger until the end of the season, beating competition from a number of other clubs (The Athletic)

Liverpool are showing interest in signing £5 million rated Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho this month but Marco Silva has reportedly told the player to “keep his feet on the ground” (The Express)

Thursday’s transfer stories

Ipswich Town are set to sign Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on-loan for the remainder of the season (Football Insider)

Burnley are monitoring Chris Basham’s contract situation at Sheffield United and, although the player’s deal does expire at the end of the season, there is a clause which will see it automatically extended if he plays a certain number of games this season (Sheffield Star)

Middlesbrough and QPR, along with Premier League side Norwich City, are all said to be interested in rising Portsmouth star Dan Gifford (Hampshire Live)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has explained the difficulties of the January transfer window after the club agreed a deal to sign a Premier League left-back only for the player to turn down the move (Peterborough Telegraph)

Blackburn Rovers are in “advanced talks” with Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges who is out of contract this summer and who has been linked with the Lancashire side for months (Sky Sports)