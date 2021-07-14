The latest Championship rumours as Blackpool's rivals get business done

The latest transfers from the Championship.

Clubs in the division seem to be being cautious with their cash after a season without turnstile revenue, with most of the deals done tending to be free transfers and loans.

Blackpool's business has slowed down after an early flurry, but this may be as clubs evaluate their squads with pre-season only just beginning.

Here is a round-up of the transfer talk in the Championship:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest have done their first business of the summer, signing USA goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from Belgian club Club Brugge. (Club website)

Blackburn are considering a move for Joe Bennett who was released by Cardiff City in the summer. He currently has a knee injury but is working his way back to fitness. (Lancashire Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion have taken Matt Clarke on a season's loan from Brighton. The centre-half has spent the last two seasons on loan at Derby. (Various)

Reading are ready to offer a trial to former Watford left-back Achraf Lazaar. The Royals, who are under a transfer embargo, need a replacement for Omar Richards. (Reading Chronicle)

Ryan Giles has joined Cardiff City on a season's loan from Wolves. He will provide competition at left back. (Wales Online)

Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock are training with Derby County. Both are free agents after leaving Reading.. The Ram are currently restricted to loans and free transfers because of a transfer embargo. (Derby Telegraph)

Middlesbrough are the latest club to be linked with Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes, following interest from Bournemouth, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider)