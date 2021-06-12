Saturday’s Championship gossip surrounding Preston North End & Blackpool plus Birmingham in talks over midfielder, Stoke eye Liverpool striker

Stoke City could make a move for Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer amid reports the Reds may offload the striker as part of a £60m clearout, says Stoke-on-Trent Live.

Awoniyi has yet to make a first-team appearance and has spent the majority of his Liverpool career out on loan.

The Lancashire Post believes Preston North End hope to rubber-stamp Sepp van den Berg’s loan return from Liverpool in the coming days. Birmingham City have opened talks with free agent Alex Pritchard, according to Football League World. The 28-year-old midfielder, who has also been linked with Derby, has been released by Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, another player linked to Derby, forward Luke Jephcott, has agreed a new deal with Plymouth Argyle.

Elsewhere, defender Luke Garbutt has committed his future to Blackpool.

The defender has agreed a two-year deal with the Seasiders, says the Blackpool Gazette, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

And last season’s Championship winners Norwich have terminated their commercial deal with betting firm BK8 Sports amid outrage over sexually provocative marketing content.

The Premier League newcomers announced on Monday the lucrative shirt sponsorship with the Asian company.