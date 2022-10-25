The 25-year-old is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Lucy Fallon, known for playing Bethany Platt in the soap Coronation Street.

But for Ledson, who is a laid back and jokey character, it is a change of pace with the responsibility it brings.

His face lit up when asked about his news and what’s to come, with a very Ryan Ledson approach to parenthood as he plans to ‘wing it’.

He said: “It's been a lot different but everything so far has been brilliant. Lucy has been alright up to now, I'll give her that.

"Hopefully we can get through and everything is fit and healthy. We should get the baby out around the end of January to the start of February and we can look forward to that and look forward to starting a family.

"I'm just made up, to be honest. It's going to be a bit of a shock but I think I'm just going to wing it and I think we'll be alright. I'm probably not ready but we're there together, we've got each other so we'll be alright.”

But back to the pitch and the North End’s no.18 is very much focused on success with the Lilywhites.

North End have some catching up to do having slipped away from the play-off places after their recent defeat to Blackpool.

Ryan Lowe’s side were within just a couple of points of the play-offs going into Saturday’s derby but have fallen to 11th and four points back, with what is an increasingly volatile and unforgiving Championship this season.

He said: “Why can't it be Preston North End this year? The league is wide open. I don't think there is a side like Fulham from last year who are going to absolutely win the league by a landslide.

"It's about putting results together and wins together, even picking up draws, they don't look so bad now.