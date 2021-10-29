Preston North End and Blackpool fined following derby clash brawl

The clubs admitted a breach of FA rule E20.1 in that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 95th minutes of the Championship game.

That followed an incident when a number of players from both sides got involved in a melee after a foul on PNE substitute Sean Maguire by Blackpool' s Callum Connollly.

Four players were shown yellow cards after it calmed down, with North End skipper Alan Browne sent-off as it was his second booking of the game.

Both clubs accepted the FA charge and the standard penalty. They'd had until today (Friday) to respond.

It was the first meeting of the clubs since August 2013 and the first in the league since 2010.

Blackpool won 2-0 with goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine.

