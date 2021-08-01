News from around the Championship as Preston North End’s rivals gear up for the new season: Tributes are paid to ex-Leeds hero Terry Cooper, Sheff Utd eye Man Utd starlet and Blackpool quash speculation

Tributes have been paid to Leeds United legend and former Bristol City and Exeter City manager Terry Cooper, who has died aged 77.

A statement from Exeter City said: “Our thoughts are with Terry’s friends and family.”

Bristol City said that the club was devastated to learn of the former player and manager’s passing, describing him as a true City legend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today's Championship news

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have joined the race for Nottingham Forest target James Garner, according to The Sun.

Forest have been keen for their former loanee to return to the City Ground but the Manchester United youngster is now the subject of interest from elsewhere, including Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The Peterborough Telegraph says Posh have been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry.

The 21-year-old Ireland Under-21s international has yet to start a first-team game for the Hammers, but did play seven matches on loan at Lincoln City in the 2019-20 season.

Football League World reports Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that Manchester City striker Liam Delap has been amongst Boro’s transfer targets this summer.

Delap has been in high demand this summer with Manchester City reportedly willing to allow him to leave on loan to get some valuable first-team experience.

Blackpool will not be pursuing a move for trialist right-back Mitch Clark, reports the Blackpool Gazette.

The 22-year-old spent a week-and-a-half with the Seasiders, featuring in the friendlies against Carlisle United and Burnley.