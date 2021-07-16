Friday’s news from Preston North End and Blackpool’s Championship rivals

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Martin Payero from Argentine club Banfield (Hartlepool Mail).

And Boro boss Neil Warnock is still keen to make more signings before the start of the new Championship season.

Boro were recently linked with Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks following the Millers’ relegation from the Championship.

Second-tier clubs Peterborough, Derby and Cardiff have also been credited with interest in the 27-year-old, while an unnamed Championship club are said to have made an offer for him.

Millers boss Paul Warne recently told the Rotherham Advertiser he’s spoken to Ipswich boss Paul Cook about Crooks but is reluctant to sell to a League One rival.

“I spoke to the Ipswich manager last week,” said Warne.

“He candidly asked ‘What did I think?’, I candidly told him what I thought and they haven’t offered again.

“It is not something we’re looking to do, to lose our best assets to our competitors.

“I think, in fairness to the player and with no disrespect to Ipswich, if he was to leave here he would want Championship football. That’s what his ability deserves really.”

According to The 72, Luton are among a four Championship clubs said to be interested in Burnley’s 20-year-old midfielder Josh Benson, along with Millwall, Birmingham City and Barnsley.

Elsewhere, former Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie is said to have two offers from clubs in Turkey.