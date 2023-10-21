Bobby Charlton: Former Preston North End manager and player dies aged 86
England great Bobby Charlton passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, his family have announced in a statement.
The Manchester United legend, who played for and managed Preston North End, was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team. He also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.
A statement on behalf of the Charlton family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”
The statement added: “His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.
“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”
Charlton’s European Cup success at United came 10 years after the Munich air disaster, which he and team manager Sir Matt Busby survived but which claimed the lives of eight of Charlton’s team-mates.
Born in Ashington on October 11, 1937, Charlton played in the World Cup final alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.
He made his debut for United in 1956 and went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals, before moving to Preston in 1973 - intially as manager, but then as player-manager in 1974.
Charlton made 38 appearances for the club that season, scoring eight goals.
His first season at Preston ended in relegation and left the club early during the 1975–76 season after a disagreement with the board over the transfer of John Bird to Newcastle United.
Charlton returned to Old Trafford in 1984 as a club director. He was knighted for services to football in 1994.